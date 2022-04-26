Catholic World News

Head of Eastern Catholic church resigns at 68

April 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Slovak Greek Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), one of the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See, has resigned.



Metropolitan Archbishop Ján Babjak, SJ, of Presov said that he was resigning for the “peace and good of the Church” (Slovak, Swiss media reports).



Since his episcopal ordination by St. John Paul in 2003, the prelate, now 68, has ordained 176 priests and dedicated 35 new churches, according to the Slovak media report.



Pope Francis appointed an older prelate—Bishop Peter Rusnák, 72—as Archbishop Babjak’s temporary replacement.

