Ukrainian Catholic leader warns of concentration camps

April 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an April 25 message, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, deplored continued Russian attacks and said that “Mariupol cries out to the world: Stop this war! Do everything possible to save people’s lives!”

“The occupiers are dismantling our factories and enterprises en masse in the territories they have occupied,” he added. “They are then exported to Russia and they turn those plants into concentration camps where so-called filtering operations are carried out, some people are shot, others are deported to Russia, and others are forcibly mobilized into the Russian army.”

“O God, bless Ukraine,” he prayed. “O God, bless the Ukrainian army! O God, let each of us meet You, the Risen One, to know You, to believe in You, and to live in You and with You!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Today 3:24 PM ET USA

    Curious how the dominant reporting on Ukraine is consistently informed from the perspective of the West. "Putin's a liar! Putin's a murder! Putin is KGB!" But what about Ukraine? What of the detestable actions of the man in the White House who by his own admission extorted the Ukrainian government to discharge a prosecutor for doing his job? What about the other special favors offered him, his family, and the other "Catholic" diplomat in exchange for who knows what? I see no angels in Kiev.

