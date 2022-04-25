Catholic World News

In election statement, Australian bishops call for ‘a better kind of politics’

April 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Australian federal election will take place on May 21.



In their election statement, the bishops emphasized that “the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic reveal our need for a human-centered economy that allows all people to flourish and provides them the support they and their families need.”



“In Australia, there remain insufficient responses to the needs of vulnerable people in our community such as those in need of palliative care, aged care, First Nations people, asylum-seekers and refugees, and those in poverty,” the bishops added.

