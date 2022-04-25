Catholic World News

Vatican officials in US to study alleged miracles in Father Tolton’s cause

April 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Born into slavery, Venerable Augustus Tolton (1854-1897) was the “the first recognized African American priest ordained for the US Catholic Church,” the report notes.

