Priest stabbed in church in Nice, France

April 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A priest, Father Christophe, was stabbed 20 times in the Saint-Pierre d’Arene church in Nice, France, by a man police described as “mentally unstable.” A nun who tried to stop the attack was also stabbed in the arm.



In 2020, three people were killed in an Islamic terrorist attack at a different church in the French city.

