Catholic World News

I am ready to do everything to stop the war: papal interview with Argentine newspaper

April 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a Spanish-language interview with the Argentine newspaper La Nación, Pope Francis said that “the Vatican never rests” in its efforts to end the war in Ukraine. “I cannot tell you the details because they would cease to be diplomatic efforts. But the attempts will never stop.”



The Pontiff also revealed he had asked Argentine reporter Gustavo Sylvestre not to make public a handwritten letter in which he wrote that journalists who accuse him of being pro-Russian have fallen into “disinformation, slander, defamation, and coprophilia.” (Coprophilia is taking pleasure in excrement.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!