Pope, in book preface, commends Honduran cardinal’s explanation of curial reform document

April 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga of Honduras, the head of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals, has written a book, “Praedicate Evangelium: A New Curia for a New Time,” on the new apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia. In the preface, Pope Francis praised the book, stating that it “adequately unravels the meaning and itinerary of this meticulous and decisive work of revision and proposals.”

