Pope has shelved plans to meet with Russian Orthodox Patriarch

April 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has disclosed that he no longer expects to meet with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in June.



Plans for a “summit meeting” have been disrupted because the Russian Patriarch has given clear support to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Pope told an Argentine newspaper interviewer that efforts to bring about his 2nd meeting with Kirill have been “suspended” because an encounter could “lend itself to much confusion.”

