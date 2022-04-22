Catholic World News

127 acts of anti-Christian violence in India this year

April 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: There have been at least 127 acts of anti-Christian violence in India in 2022, following 502 acts in 2021, according to the United Christian Forum.



“The persecution of Christians in India is escalating, leading to systematic and carefully orchestrated violence against Christians, also through the use of social media, used to spread disinformation and foment hatred,” said A.C. Michael, the lay Catholic who leads the Forum.

