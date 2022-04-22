Catholic World News

Canada’s national indigenous Anglican prelate resigns over misconduct allegations

April 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Rt. Rev. Mark MacDonald, appointed National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop in Canada in 2007, has resigned over unspecified sexual misconduct allegations. Canada’s Anglican primate said that “the misconduct did not involve allegations of criminal behavior,” according to the report.

