French priest, Holocaust investigator to document Russian war crimes

April 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Patrick Desbois, a French priest who has gathered eyewitness testimony of the Holocaust in Ukraine and elsewhere in Eastern Europe, has begun to gather similar testimonies of Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

