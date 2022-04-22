Catholic World News

Pope ‘asked for our forgiveness,’ Manitoba Métis Federation president says after Vatican meeting

April 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: 55 members of the Manitoba Métis Federation met with Pope Francis on April 21.



David Chartrand, the Federation’s president, said that “many were just crying in tears as they got their gift and their handshake from the Pope. And he stayed with us and he signed our self-government agreement … that recognized the Métis as the self-government of the people of the Red River. So many things happened in that room. No doubt the interaction was magic.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

