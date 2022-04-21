Catholic World News

Vatican joins UN in plea for Easter truce in Ukraine

April 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has given enthusiastic support to an appeal for an Easter truce in Ukraine.



Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the UN; and Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, issued the plea for a truce to honor the Orthodox observance of Easter on April 24.



A Vatican announcement backing the appeal solicited prayers for the effort, noting: “Nothing is impossible for God.”

