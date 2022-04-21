Catholic World News

Professor who resisted mandatory transgender pronouns reaches settlement with university

April 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Prof. Nicholas Meriwether of Shawnee State University, a public college in Ohio, “faced possible disciplinary action from the university if he declined to use the preferred pronouns of a male student who identified as a transgender woman,” according to the report. The university has agreed to pay the philosophy professor $400,000 in damages.

