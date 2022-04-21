Catholic World News

Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem reacts angrily to police restrictions on Easter services

April 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, according to its liturgical calendar, prepares to celebrate Easter in the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre on April 24, Israeli police have limited the number of visitors to 1,000.



The Patriarchate said that it is “fed up with police restrictions on freedom to worship and with its unacceptable methods of dealing with the God-given rights of Christians to practice rituals and have to access their holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem.”



“Accordingly, the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem has decided, by the power of the Lord, that it will not compromise its right to provide spiritual services in all churches and squares,” the statement continued.

