Catholic World News

Cardinal laments worsening crisis in Tigray

April 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the Tigray War, Cardinal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel, the head of the Eastern-rite Ethiopian Catholic Church, said that “the humanitarian situation in Tigray continues to worsen.”



“The passage through the humanitarian corridors through which the United Nations, the government or other agencies try to bring food into the country, is sometimes blocked and we do not know for sure by whom,” he added. “The drought has worsened due to climate change. The humanitarian crisis is huge, and people are in dire need of help.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!