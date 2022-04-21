Catholic World News

Mothers in Mariupol turn to Pope Francis for help

April 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Mothers in the besieged Ukrainian city wrote that papal assistance in evacuating Mariupol “will become a truly paternal act, the help of a good shepherd and a true act of mercy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!