+Cardinal Javier Lozano Barragán, 89

April 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ordained to the priesthood in 1956, named to the episcopate in 1979, and created a cardinal in 2003, the Mexican prelate was President of the Pontifical Council for Pastoral Assistance to Health Care Workers from 1996 to 2009.



In his telegram of condolence, Pope Francis paid tribute to him as a “devoted prelate who honored me with his friendship since 1980 and who faithfully gave his life to the service of God and the universal Church for many years.”



With Cardinal Lozano Barragán’s death, there are now 210 members of the College of Cardinals, 117 of whom are eligible to vote in a papal election.

