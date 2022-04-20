Catholic World News

India: bishop decries Good Friday arrests

April 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic bishop in India has protested the arrest of more than 20 people at an Evangelical church during Good Friday services.



After militant Hindus in the state of Uttar Pradesh surrounded the church, claiming that the Christians were violating the state’s anti-conversion law, police moved in and arrested members of the congregation. Bishop Gerald Mathias of Lucknow characterized the arrests as “illegal and entirely condemnable.” He said that the charges against the Evangelical community were “entirely without foundation.”

