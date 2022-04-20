Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, speaks on honor for elderly

April 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on April 20, Pope Francis continued his series of talks on the elderly, reflecting on the Commandment: “Honor your father and your mother.”



While affluent society have made provisions for the material needs of the elderly, the Pope said, “the struggle for the restoration of that special form of love which is honor still seems fragile and immature.” He complained that neglect of the elderly “actually dishonors all of us.”





