Catholic World News

Researchers rediscover original medieval altar of Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre

April 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Times of Israel

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Church, Greek Orthodox Church, and Armenian Apostolic Church share the basilica, built over the site of our Lord’s Crucifixion and Resurrection (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).



The medieval altar “was inlaid with pieces of precious marble, pieces of glass, pieces of small, finely made marble,” said Amit Re’em ofthe Israel Antiquities Authority. “It was shining, and this was a really amazing artifact.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!