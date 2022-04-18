Vatican cardinal urges German bishops to answer critics
April 18, 2022
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity has encouraged the German bishops to respond to other prelates who have voiced “legitimate concerns” about their Synodal Path.
“I very much hope that the German bishops will not simply defend themselves but really enter into a dialogue,” said Cardinal Kurt Koch. The Swiss prelate said that the concerns raised by other bishops about the German effort “have to be taken seriously.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!