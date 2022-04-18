Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal urges German bishops to answer critics

April 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity has encouraged the German bishops to respond to other prelates who have voiced “legitimate concerns” about their Synodal Path.



“I very much hope that the German bishops will not simply defend themselves but really enter into a dialogue,” said Cardinal Kurt Koch. The Swiss prelate said that the concerns raised by other bishops about the German effort “have to be taken seriously.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!