Catholic World News

Self-sabotaging Catholicism won’t help Australia, archbishop says of plenary council prep

April 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the plenary council’s preparatory document, Archbishop Julian Porteous of Hobart said that “the sharp edge of the call to conversion and faith is lacking ... The Church is in serious decline, yet no real recognition of this reality is given in the document. Because the crisis of faith is not acknowledged, the document makes no effort to propose a way forward for the Church.”



In 2018, Pope Francis approved the Australian bishops’ request to convoke their first plenary council (definition) since 1937.





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!