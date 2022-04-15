Catholic World News

Syria’s health ministry receives papal donation of 4 respirators

April 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Zenari, the apostolic nuncio in Syria, has given a papal donation of four respirators to the nation’s health ministry.



The respirators will be sent to hospitals in Damascus and Aleppo to “address the corona epidemic,” according to SANA, the state news agency.

