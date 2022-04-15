Catholic World News

Manila cardinal washes feet of new voters, election officials

April 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ahead of the Philippine presidential election in May, Cardinal José Advincula of Manila chose to wash the feet of “three young first-time voters, two members of the Electoral Board, three officials of the Commission on Elections, three members of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, and a member of the media,” according to the report.

