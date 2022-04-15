Catholic World News

Pope Francis celebrates Mass of the Lord’s Supper at Italian prison

April 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis traveled to Civitavecchia, a city 50 miles north of Rome, to celebrate the Holy Thursday evening Mass in the chapel of a new prison. There, he washed the feet of 12 inmates.



“Each one of us,” the Pope preached, “will have something that has been in our hearts for a long time, but we ask Jesus for forgiveness ... There is the Lord who judges, but it is (what may seem) a strange judgment: the Lord judges and forgives.”

