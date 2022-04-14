Catholic World News

Belarus: clerics arrested for opposing war in Ukraine

April 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Authorities in Belarus have arrested several clerics, including two Catholic priests, for protesting against the Russian invasion of Ukraine or questioning election results in Belarus.



Father Aleksandr Baran was sentenced to 10 days in prison for his statements about the country’s elections, which were widely regarded as fraudulent.



Father Andrezej Bulczak, a Polish native who has served in Belarus for 14 years, fled from the country to avoid prosecution for calling attention to protests against the war in Ukraine.



Belarus has been a staunch ally of Russia, and given full support to the invasion.





