Pope Francis: ‘Speak out forcefully’ against ‘abominable actions’ in Ukraine

April 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The suffering inflicted on so many frail and defenseless persons, the many civilians massacred and the innocent victims among the young; the desperate plight of women and children ... all this troubles our consciences and obliges us not to keep silent,” Pope Francis said in a message to participants in an interreligious pilgrimage in Ukraine.

