Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem releases Easter message

April 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “This is what Easter is calling us to this year as well: to become the witnesses who, by their actions, their prayers, their giving of their lives, continue to bring to the world the light that has sprung from Christ’s tomb,” Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa said in his Easter message, in which he spoke of “the violence that still wounds our Holy Land” and “the political conflict [that] absorbs so much of our energy.”

