Pope Francis publishes new book, ‘Against War’

April 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Against War: The Courage to Build Peace,” a new book by Pope Francis, was released in Italian on April 13.



“A year ago, on my pilgrimage to martyred Iraq, I was able to touch with my own hands the disaster caused by war, fratricidal violence and terrorism; I saw the rubble of homes and the wounds of hearts, but also seeds of hope for rebirth,” the Pope wrote in the introduction. “Never would I have imagined then that one year later a conflict would break out in Europe.”



“From the beginning of my service as bishop of Rome, I have spoken of World War III, saying that we are already living it, though only in pieces,” the Pope continued. “Those pieces have become bigger and bigger, melding together.”

