Sri Lankan government denies claims of Easter attack cover-up

April 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo and others have said that intelligence warnings about the bombings were ignored; the prelate said on April 9 that “now it is being revealed to us who those conspirators are.”

