Hindu extremists in Karnataka oppose allowing Bibles in prison

April 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The southwestern Indian state of Karnataka (map) is 84% Hindu, 13% Muslim, and 2% Christian. According to the report, members of a Hindu nationalist group “visited a prisoner and gathered pictures and copies of the Bible and destroyed them.”

