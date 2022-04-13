Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke: Synod official should not have addressed New Ways Ministry conference

April 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke told the National Catholic Register that it was “not proper” for Sister Nathalie Becquart, the undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, to give a keynote address to a video conference hosted by New Ways Ministry.



Noting that New Ways Ministry has been sanctioned by the Vatican for its misrepresentation of Catholic teachings on homosexuality, Cardinal Burke said that the Vatican official’s participation in the conference could convey the message “that somehow the Church can be reconciled with these positions which are contrary to her teaching.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!