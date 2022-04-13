Catholic World News

Papal nuncio opposes bid to outlaw Russian Orthodox in Ukraine

April 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The office of Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the apostolic nuncio in Ukraine, has issued a statement opposing legislation that would ban the Russian Orthodox Church from the country.



The proposed legislation would nationalize all Orthodox churches in Ukraine affiliated with the Moscow patriarchate. The nuncio’s office said that “the Holy See is opposed to any restrictive action taken against any church or religious organization.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!