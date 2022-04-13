Catholic World News

Pope reflects on ‘peace of Easter’ at Wednesday audience

April 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on April 13, Pope Francis spoke of “the peace of Easter,” reminding listeners that the peace of Jesus Christ is not that of this world.



“The peace Jesus gives to us at Easter is not the peace that follows the strategies of the world, which believes it can obtain it through force, by conquest and with various forms of imposition,” the Pope said. “This peace, in reality, is only an interval between wars.”



Citing the Grand Inquisitor scene from Brothers Karamazov, the Pontiff said that the peace Jesus brings “does not overpower others” but builds on love.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!