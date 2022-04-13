Catholic World News

WCC leader opposed to potential expulsion of Russian Orthodox Church

April 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: 350 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members of the World Council of Churches, which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.



Father Ioan Sauca, the general secretary of the WCC, is a Romanian Orthodox priest who has condemned the Russian invasion. He expressed opposition to calls to expel the Russian Orthodox Church from the WCC, saying, “It is easy to exclude, excommunicate, demonize; but we are called as WCC to use a free and safe platform of encounter and dialogue, to meet and listen to one another even if and when we disagree.”

