Ukraine, refugees are focus of US Eastern Catholic bishops’ meeting

April 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Eastern Catholic bishops who minister in the United States gathered in St. Louis and heard about “terrifying stories” as well as “brave efforts to assist the poor, displaced and suffering from the war in Ukraine.”



The prelates also thanked Pope Francis “for his consecration of Russia, Ukraine and all the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary as well as his efforts to serve the poor, refugees and displaced persons from Ukraine and to bring an end to the terrible war.”

