Synod of Bishops publishes ‘Biblical Resources for Synodality’

April 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Biblical Subgroup of the Spirituality Commission of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops has published Biblical Resources for Synodality.



The 94-page resource “highlights how Scripture is at the heart of the synodal journey.” It “offers examples of lectio divina, along with the search for synodality in Old Testament texts (Psalm 107, Joshua 24, Nehemiah 8:1-12), as well as the figure of Mary, icon of the synodal Church, as she sets out with the disciples or stays in prayer with the Apostles (Acts 1:13-14), bearing witness that she is the way to ecclesial communion (Acts 10:1-11:18).”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

