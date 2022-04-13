Catholic World News

Canadian bishops: ‘We have to own our past’

April 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We want to transform the Church in Canada at a deep level,” Archbishop Donald Bolen of Regina (Saskatchewan) said after the meetings between Pope Francis and indigenous leaders culminated in a papal apology for the Church’s role in residential schools. “This is a chance to build a new narrative for relations between the Catholic Church and Indigenous people, and for all Canadians.”

