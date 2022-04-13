Catholic World News

European Parliament condemns Russian Orthodox leader

April 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The European Parliament, the EU’s legislative assembly, has adopted a resolution on the increasing repression in Russia.



In the resolution, the European Parliament said that it “condemns the role of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, for providing theological cover for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”



The Parliament also “praises the courage of the 300 priests of the Russian Orthodox Church who have signed a letter condemning the aggression, grieving over the ordeal of the Ukrainian people and asking to ‘stop the war.’”

