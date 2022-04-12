Catholic World News

Russian Patriarch says Orthodox faithful are holding back the Antichrist

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It is the Orthodox faith, living and acting in the Orthodox church – this is the force that holds back (the Antichrist),” Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, said on April 7.



According to the report, the Patriarch also implied that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a defensive measure: “Why did external forces rise up against the Russian lands?”

