Catholic World News

Cardinal says Curia reform requires a change of attitude at the Vatican

April 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “The reform needs a change of mental attitude: an attitude of service is needed on the part of all members of the curia,” said Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai (Bombay), a member of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals, “A key principle is that the Curia should not be a body between the Holy Father and bishops of the world, but be at the service of both the Holy Father and the local churches.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!