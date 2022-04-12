Catholic World News

Attacks on faith-based foster care continue

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Despite a unanimous 2021 Supreme Court decision, “at least 10 cases regarding the ability of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies to operate are now pending in lower courts,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “The most egregious defiance of [the Supreme Court case] comes from Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.”

