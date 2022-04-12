Catholic World News

Ukraine aside, Vatican watching other global hotspots

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In addition to the war in Ukraine, the Vatican continues to react to conflicts in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Myanmar.

