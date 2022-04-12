Catholic World News

French bishops urge integral ecology in response to climate change

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ecology was a major theme of the French bishops’ April 5-8 meeting ( French website) at Lourdes.



“Our Western societies are aware their remarkable development has taken place at the cost of other world regions — that their race forward in growth has been possible only by polluting or destroying other spaces,” said Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, president of the bishops’ conference. “We must dare to denounce the structures of sin, and proclaim that other ways of human living are possible”

