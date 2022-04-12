Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal announces trip to Ukraine to manifest Pope’s support

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Papal Almoner, will make his third trip to Ukraine on Holy Thursday and deliver another ambulance on the Pope’s behalf. The prelate said that the Pope “wishes to kneel before and kiss the feet of his suffering Ukrainian brothers and sisters.”

