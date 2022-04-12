Catholic World News

Council of Europe’s leader meets with Pontiff

April 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Marija Pejcinovic Buric, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, in an April 9 audience.



The Council of Europe, which is distinct from the EU, was founded after World War II to promote human rights and democracy. Days before the audience with the Pope, Buric denounced Russian atrocities in Ukraine.



The day before his meeting with Buric, Pope Francis met with Dunja Mijatovic, the Council’s Commissioner of Human Rights. Neither the Vatican nor Buric released details about the April 9 meeting.

