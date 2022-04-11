Catholic World News

European human rights commissioner meets with Pontiff

April 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Dunja Mijatovic, the Commission of Human Rights for the Council of Europe, met with Pope Francis and other Vatican officials on April 9.



The parties discussed the human rights of migrants and the humanitarian consequences of the war in Ukraine.



“I appreciate the Holy Father’s relentless engagement to promote and defend these universal human values,” said Mijatovic. “His role is crucial to advance human rights protection.”

