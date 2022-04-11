Catholic World News

Seattle archdiocese sells property for carbon-neutral development

April 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Seattle has sold its chancery building to a developer who plans a “carbon-neutral community” in the city.



Archbishop Paul Etienne said that the sale reflects a commitment to “use our properties to achieve the mission of the Church.” He said that the ecology-friendly development will ensure that “we can continue the good work of the Catholic Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

