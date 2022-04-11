Catholic World News

Nigerian priest released by kidnappers

April 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian priest who was kidnapped on March 29 has been released.



Fahter Leo Raphael Ozigi was set free at night on April 8, the Abuja archdiocese confirmed. He is one of three Catholic priests who were kidnapped in Nigeria during the month of March.



Church officials said that the archdiocese, in keeping with a general policy, did not pay ransom for the priest’s release. But a family member was involved in negotiations and may have paid ransom.

